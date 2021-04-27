 Skip to main content
April 26, 2021: Seeds could use a drink

The planters have been rolling here in northwest Illinois. There are a number of farmers putting beans in the ground, and then towards the end of the week some started putting in corn. Over the weekend guys started getting in their isolation acres, so it’s only a matter of time before seed corn planting starts up. We missed the snow and rain in a majority of our area but still had some cooler temps. This week’s forecast is calling for more seasonable-like temps and there’s a chance of rain. I think it’s safe to say we could use a drink. 

