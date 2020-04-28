It’s been a roller coaster of a week. The local tiling companies are keeping busy from the looks of the neighbor’s field. We started out with cold soils, although there were several neighbors who called it time and started putting seed in the ground. It’s hard to tell if it was corn or beans being put in the ground, and there have been some acres switched from corn to beans. Field conditions appeared to vary greatly; our fields were full of clods, but the seed rep thought it was some of the best working ground in the area. There was a cold rain in the middle of the week. Conditions were marginal but improving on Saturday, with almost everyone rolling out to put something in the ground, in spite of the tacky soil. We hope to spray the cover crop on the soybean stubble this week, and planters will certainly be rolling until the rain. Until next week, stay safe.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
