Spring is finally here in Northwestern Illinois. Last week we had no precipitation with high winds and temperatures between the 40 and 60s. This was ideal for drying out the topsoil and allowing farmers to begin field work. We saw potato planting started in Carroll County. There were some cool early mornings that allowed for nitrogen applications to the wheat ground. Others were able to start their spring anhydrous application, spring tillage and towards the end of the week we started seeing a lot of alfalfa and grasses going in the ground. We hit the 70s on Sunday, and depending on the rainfall, I expect to see more guys hitting the fields this week.
April 5, 2021: Topsoil dries, field work begins