It's a gorgeous Monday morning ahead of the forecast. Progress is being made all around the area. It’s roughly a 50/50 split of tillage or anhydrous. On our farm, Dad is on the anhydrous applicator while I take care of chores. Late last week, field conditions were marginal but improving over the weekend. Rain on Thursday (April 2) didn’t keep anybody out for long. Friday afternoon had us back at it. Fieldwork comes with a twist this season — social distancing is at its finest waving at the neighbors driving by.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy