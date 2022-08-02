 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 1, 2022: Rain will help finish corn

A nice band of rain came through early Monday morning which will help finish out the corn. We are in a spot where we seem to get a nice shower when we need it and nothing excessive. I would think this cooler weather we have been experiencing would help grain fill. If you’re using an airplane for soybean fungicide it may be a little later than anticipated because of the amount of corn acres that were turned in, but they’re getting caught up. August 1st is a dangerous time to be overly optimistic but if we avoid any major wind or hail storms I think farmers in my area will be very happy with how this crop is shaping up. 

