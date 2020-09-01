We're in desperate need of rain. Cover crops are being sown on wheat stubble. Silage samples came back at 69.7% moisture. Choppers are rolling, and there's seed corn being harvested not too far away. Road ditches have been mowed and waterways baled. Some hay has been mowed, it's short but good quality. Plot tours have started.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
