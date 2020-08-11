We mowed hay on Saturday and Monday, but just baled on Friday and Saturday before spotty rain forecasts this coming week. The hay was beautiful quality, but very slow drying. Manure is still being hauled on wheat stubble. We flew with a neighbor in his plane to survey the crops, everything looks very good thus far in the season. There is very little downed corn, and stand looks to be decent. There is some disease pressure, and the cropdusters appear to have wrapped up in this area.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
