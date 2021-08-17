August 16, 2021: Corn and beans near finish line

Last week we finally caught some measurable rainfall along with isolated wind events that left some areas with tangled corn. Sweet corn harvest is ongoing in Carroll County. We are catching a break in the heat and humidity for a bit, which is welcome. Second-pass fungicide and insecticide applications are wrapping up. Corn and soybeans are starting to near the finish line with early-planted corn starting to dent. Corn silage should be starting relatively soon with how dry everything has been in our area.
