Everyone learned a new weather pattern this week. Damage from the derecho last Monday is widespread but variable. We have some corn that suffered, and it looks to have universally knocked the beans over. We haven't done any scouting yet to see the full extent of the storm damage. We had 0.7 inches of much needed rain on Monday and our power was out for 9.5 hours. We are more fortunate than most. We picked the last of our sweet corn this week. We delivered the wheat and had a yield in the upper 60s. Fourth cutting of hay is recovering quite nicely with the showers we've had.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
