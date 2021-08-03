We finally received some precipitation. Rainfall was scattered throughout the area again. Precipitation totals ranged anywhere from 0.3 to 0.9 inches. It’s amazing how well the crop is holding on, considering the lack of moisture we have had. Third-crop hay is starting throughout the area. Green bean planting is going on in Whiteside County, while potato harvest continues in Carroll County. We have a break in the heat and humidity, and it has been a blessing. Carroll County Fair starts this week. Jo Daviess starts at the end of this week and Whiteside County will wrap up our area in the third week of August. Be sure to get out there and help support your local youth.
August 2, 2021: Crop holding on amazingly well