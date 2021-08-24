Happy to report we are finally getting some precipitation. The crops in our area are drying down faster than we would like to see. The spots with poor soil types are getting larger by the day with the lack of moisture and excess heat. Chopping has started, and some farmers are getting nervous that they won’t be able to get everything done in time. We think that if the Pro Farmer crop tour had spent some more time in our area, then they would have lowered the Illinois yield estimate. It’s official — even our creeks could use a drink.
August 23, 2021 Finally, some precipitation