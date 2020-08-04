Spotty showers. We did have a much needed 1.3 inches of a good, soaking rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening, and another 0.2 inches on Sunday afternoon. We've still been cleaning out bins. The manure spreaders started flying every which way as soon as the wheat was off. The extreme heat earlier in the summer really hurt the pollination on the sweet corn.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
