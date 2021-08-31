Remember last week, when I mentioned we were excited to be receiving rain? Well, that rain accumulated to maybe 0.7 of an inch over two days, but it also brought 60-70 mph winds and hail. Some areas were affected worse than others, but there is a significant amount of corn that was beat up. Our crops have been awfully stressed this year with the excess heat, lack of moisture and an overabundance of rootworm beetles. Combine that with the high winds and we were bound to have issues. Soybeans are starting to drop leaves and corn is dying down. We pulled samples one week apart, and it was amazing to see the milk line had dropped 25% within a week. Chopping is ongoing and I imagine we will see combines rolling in our area in another two to three weeks.
August 30, 2021: Rain brings wind, hail