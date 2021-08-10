This past week, a few spots were lucky enough to receive a couple tenths while others’ luck continues to run dry. We had a storm roll through Sunday night that went east of 39 and then Monday morning it went north of 20. Our little corridor remains dry. The second crop soybeans are struggling to survive with lack of moisture. We have fence going up and it’s even been a struggle to drive the steel posts. Second pass fungicide and insecticide treatments are going on. With the dry weather, the rootworms and aphids are having a heyday.
August 9, 2021: Rootworms, aphids having a heyday