Introducing Drew DeSutter

Drew DeSutter farms with his dad Jim, uncle Randy and cousin Matthew in Knox, Mercer and Henry counties. The family follows a 50-50 corn soybean rotation and has been using no-till for 25-30 years. “It works well with the soil here,” he said of the rolling hills in Knox County. “We’ve tried cover crops a little. It’s still on the trial phase here.” He calls raising 30 cows his hobby. He and his wife, Adrienne, have four children, ages one month to 5 years and live in New Windsor. He is also active in the American Farm Bureau National Young Farmers and Ranchers program.

