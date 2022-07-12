July 11, 2022: Ideal temps for pollination

People are also reading…
We received a nice inch or so of rain this past week, and a small system is currently moving through our area as I write this. Corn is starting to pollinate, and I really couldn’t ask for better temperatures for it to do so. The 30-inch beans are finally closing the gap, and overall beans continue to look pretty good. I’ve seen some fungicide going on and imagine this week there will be a lot applied. Looks like temperatures will get hot starting next week, so any additional moisture is welcome.