Right after the 4th of July, farmers started cutting wheat throughout our area. This lasted through Wednesday, when rain interrupted their plans. I’ve been hearing of quite a few test weights in the high 50s with little to no vomitoxin. The rain continues to be spotty throughout our area. A town nearby received 2 inches in about 35 minutes while 5 miles away we were round baling and received 0.1 inches. The rain is good, but we could still use more. Pastures are needing support with grain and hay. Corn has started tasseling throughout the area and soybeans are flowering.
July 12, 2021: Corn tasseling, beans blooming
