 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 12, 2021: Corn tasseling, beans blooming

July 12, 2021: Corn tasseling, beans blooming

  • Updated

Right after the 4th of July, farmers started cutting wheat throughout our area. This lasted through Wednesday, when rain interrupted their plans. I’ve been hearing of quite a few test weights in the high 50s with little to no vomitoxin. The rain continues to be spotty throughout our area. A town nearby received 2 inches in about 35 minutes while 5 miles away we were round baling and received 0.1 inches. The rain is good, but we could still use more. Pastures are needing support with grain and hay. Corn has started tasseling throughout the area and soybeans are flowering.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News