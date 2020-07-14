We've had 1.2 inches total this week, with the majority falling on Thursday. There was wind damage from the storm on Thursday, affecting only a few acres of one variety. Second cutting of hay is in the barns, made in good shape before the rain, and leafhoppers remain a problem to be treated this week. Drift from earlier applications of herbicide are showing up in both corn and soybeans, with herbicide being applied to soybeans throughout the week. The cattle were minding the heat early in the week, with a much needed reprieve over the weekend.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
