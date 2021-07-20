We had spotty amounts of precipitation with a break in temperatures over the past week. Corn in our area is 90% tasseled and beans are starting to set pods. It’s pretty easy to find rootworm beetles flying about. The fungicide/insecticide applications are ramping up on both corn and beans. Cucumber harvest was going on in Carroll County, and green bean harvest continued in Whiteside County. I’ve been hearing reports that there haven’t been any lines at the elevator lately. This coming week's forecast is calling for decent weather, so farmers should be able to resume cutting wheat.
July 19, 2021: Corn mostly tasseled, beans setting pods