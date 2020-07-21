We had 0.7 inches of rain on Wednesday (July 15). Wheat and straw progress has been slow. The neighbors have started, but our field still has a lot of green stems. Pop up showers could continue to affect progress. The alfalfa has some nice regrowth, and was treated early last week for leafhoppers. Crop dusters have been slow but appear to be gaining momentum. All in all, it's been a relatively quiet week.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
