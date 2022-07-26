July 25, 2022: 'I' states will have big crops

People are also reading…
It was a hot week but nothing unusual for summer time. We got a few tenths of rain Sunday morning. Any rain is always welcome. Crops look very good, but we will need to avoid wind and get one more nice rain in August to finish them out. I sit on a national committee for Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers and there are many states that are very dry, specifically Texas, Oklahoma and western Missouri. The “I” states will have big crops, but I wonder how the fringe states will impact the national yield.