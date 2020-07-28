The wheat and rye have been mostly combined in this area, although the straw remains a struggle. We tried the wheat on Thursday and it tested at 15.9% moisture, but it combined beautifully on Friday afternoon at 14.2% moisture. High humidity on Saturday and showers on Sunday night have delayed our straw, with similar reports of delays from the neighbors. Fungicide applications on corn acres are in full swing, with some disease pressure noted. We have been delivering on corn contracts the last few days.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
