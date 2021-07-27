Greetings from northwest Illinois, where we are begging for rain. So far, the crops are looking good considering the lack of rain we’ve had. The hillsides are starting to pull back and show stress with all this heat we’ve been having. Fungicide/Insecticide applications are ongoing, and there’s rumbles that the aphids and spider mites are making their appearance. Wheat harvest is wrapped up and oats should be ready to go this week. The Ogle and Stephenson County fair is this week, followed by Carroll and Jo Daviess next week. Whiteside County will wrap up our area with their fair the second week of August. There’s never a better time to go out and support your local youth!
July 31, 2021: Crops good considering dryness