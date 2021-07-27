 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 31, 2021: Crops good considering dryness

July 31, 2021: Crops good considering dryness

  • Updated

Greetings from northwest Illinois, where we are begging for rain. So far, the crops are looking good considering the lack of rain we’ve had. The hillsides are starting to pull back and show stress with all this heat we’ve been having. Fungicide/Insecticide applications are ongoing, and there’s rumbles that the aphids and spider mites are making their appearance. Wheat harvest is wrapped up and oats should be ready to go this week. The Ogle and Stephenson County fair is this week, followed by Carroll and Jo Daviess next week. Whiteside County will wrap up our area with their fair the second week of August. There’s never a better time to go out and support your local youth!

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News