Crops are looking somewhat stressed with the unrelenting high temperatures and humidity and only 0.2 inches of rain. The livestock are really minding the heat, with feed consumption falling off drastically. We are fortunate, but there are numerous reports in the area of extremely poor grain quality from last fall, with a fire at one of the elevators and light test weights in many bins. The local seed reps are starting to trap rootworm beetles, and we are fast approaching tassel and the fungicide decisions that accompany it. Everyone in this area had hay down over Independence Day weekend, it looks largely like it will make beautiful feed provided that the weather cooperates. There had been significant pressure from leaf hoppers before it was mowed. The wheat is still a ways off from harvest.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
