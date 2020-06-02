Monday was a warm start to the week and had us mowing road banks. Showers and mist had things slowed up on Wednesday, we got a fair chunk of equipment maintenance done. Friday afternoon had us mowing hay and chopping late Saturday afternoon. It was plenty wet, but it's done and will make some beautiful feed. The alfalfa hadn't budded yet, but was tall and rank. We believe this could be a consequence of the frost in early May. The soybeans are still uneven, but the corn is looking excellent in this area, with more warm weather and rain forecasted, it's off to the races. Bids on old crop were less encouraging, with heavy spreads between river bids and rail bids. The gnats have been a nuisance to both humans and livestock.
