Hot and dry about sums up our area. A few areas have been lucky enough to get pop-up showers, even though they came fast and hard. Overall, our area is really starting to show signs of stress from lack of moisture and excessive heat. Sprayers have been rolling hard the past week with second-pass application. A few have started to make second-crop hay. Green beans and potatoes are blooming in Carroll County. We should see green bean harvest starting by the end of the month and potato harvest starting in another week.
June 14, 2021: Green bean, potato harvest near