Tuesday had half an inch of rain and high winds in the evening, wreaking some havoc on barn doors and calf huts. Wednesday had 0.2 inches. The neighborhood was fairly quiet both days, the assumption being that everyone was taking the opportunity to catch up on paperwork. We finished hauling contracted grain on Thursday. Cattle on grass were moved to a new pasture and weighed on Friday, and gains were slightly better than average thus far. Cultivating is done, we finished Friday. A couple sprayers started to run at the end of week, I anticipate that there will be more momentum on that front this week. Waterways have been mowed, and will be raked and baled either Monday or Tuesday, depending on weather.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
