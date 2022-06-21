 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
June 20, 2022: Too soon to say the 'D' word?

Let’s start with the positives — hay weather was great this past weekend, and a lot of good bales were made. The early-planted corn looks good, later-planted corn is looking a little rougher because its root development isn’t as good. I think the beans are doing OK, but they’re beans so who knows. I’m not going to mention the word that starts with a “d” and ends in “rought” in this report, but we are at the point where we need a rain. We missed some scattered rain last week, and the forecast doesn’t look encouraging. Hope everyone squeaks out a million dollar rain this week somehow. 

