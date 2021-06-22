June 21, 2021: Rain brings 'sigh of relief' to area

Our area had a sigh of relief after some much needed rainfall. While it was scattered and some showers came hard and fast, we will take whatever we can get. Farmers are starting to drop second-crop hay and some have even hooked up green choppers. They haven’t been used this early in a very long time. Pea harvest has started in Whiteside County along with potato harvest in Carroll County. The forecast this week is showing a break in the heat, which will be well-received. I hope everyone had a great weekend celebrating Father’s Day. They are the true backbone to the farm, which we appreciate so much.
