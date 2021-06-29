 Skip to main content
June 28, 2021: Corn at V8-V10

Showers were welcomed, but coverage was quite spotty throughout our area. Some areas received 0.6 inches while other received 2.5. Applicators have wrapped up for the second pass of herbicide applications, and we are enjoying a break before fungicide applications start up. The corn in our area is anywhere from V8-V10. It's growing fast and has a nice green color to it. The 15-inch soybeans are starting to close the rows. Over the weekend, green bean harvest started in Carroll County.

