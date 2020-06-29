Corn is at V9 in the earliest planted fields. We've had breakdowns hindering progress in second pass herbicide on corn. We've had 0.3 inches on Monday, and another 0.3 inches on Tuesday. This area is still a touch dry and could use a bit more rain. Further scouting in the field damaged by army worms resulted in a decision not to treat. We hope to make second cutting of hay next week, pending weather.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
