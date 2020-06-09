We had 0.4 inches of rain on Thursday and a tenth on Friday morning, with the power going out for several hours on Friday night. We emptied our soybean bin on Tuesday and Wednesday, loaded June contract corn on Friday. Insect pressure is building on alfalfa, with some fields needing treatment. Leafhoppers and aphids are expected, but we've noticed an unprecedented presence of green clover worms. Corn is looking more uneven as it develops, with clear evidence of where the anhydrous knives were. Several neighbors have been side dressing throughout the week. Up to the north, there are still fields of rye cover crops being terminated, with either a sprayer or being rolled. The cattle are tolerating the heat and humidity thus far. Most of the first cutting hay has been done, although there is still some to go. Everyone is looking for a good window of weather to make hay off of the waterways.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
