Alyssa Nelson grew up on a grain farm near Chadwick which also operated a small beef feedlot. Her parents are the second generation on the northwestern Illinois farm with agriculture going back at least six generations in her family. The 2016 animal science graduate of the University of Illinois studied abroad in Australia, working both in crop and animal science there as part of her education before moving back to the farm. Nelson, who is also a private pilot, is in her “third crop year” on the farm. (Her uncle, Kelvin Nelson, was our 2018 Northeast CropWatcher.)
