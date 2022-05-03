May 1, 2022: Everybody planting at once

As expected, planting got off to a fast start in our area. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen so many people start planting at once. We planted a lot of corn this past week — right or wrong, we will know this fall. Driving by fields it looks like more beans went in, but there’s a lot of corn planted as well. The calendar says its right to get going, though I wish it were warmer. We weren’t overly wet, but with cold temps the dirt is dry on top and a little wetter underneath. Good dirt seemed to work better than marginal dirt. There were moments when the sun would come out, and temps would rise and it felt like you should be planting it all and then the clouds/wind picked up making a guy feel like he should park for the week. It’s always a guessing game this time of year and we never know what the “right” thing to do is.
