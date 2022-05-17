 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 16, 2022: Planting Illinois ground in Florida weather

Last week I felt like I was able to plant Illinois ground with Florida weather! All of our corn is out of the ground and solid green, which is a lot nicer than the two weeks of sickly looking plants that we are accustomed to. Beans came up in five days. We received scattered showers Friday. My house had 0.1 inches of rain and my dad’s place had 1.3 inches. Rain was welcome and helped put some moisture back in the top of the ground. It seems like Mother Nature is good at correcting herself, and this last week’s heat brought the crops to where they should be at this time of year, albeit a later start than usual.

CropWatch Weekly Update

