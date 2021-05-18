Temperatures have been unseasonably cool for our area this past week. We have had some precipitation, but the heavier amounts seem to be falling I-80 and south. Quite a few acres of corn are out of the ground, and they are all yellow in color from the cooler weather. It’s safe to say we could use some heat. Green bean planting has started up in Whiteside County. Sweet corn planting is started in Carroll County. The livestock guys have started chopping rye and mowing first crop hay.
May 17, 2021: 'We could use some heat.'