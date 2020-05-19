Dad got his wish of rain and warmer temperatures this week. It started off windy on Monday. Rain started falling Wednesday night. Things started to dry Friday and Saturday before more rain Saturday night. Our rainfall is less than others not far away, totaling a little over 2.6 inches. There is some erosion and standing water in the fields. Our alfalfa was damaged from the frost last week, but it looks like it will recover. A good thing, because Dad went and bought more cattle.
Nelson is in her "third crop year" on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
