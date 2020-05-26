We've spent this week drying out from last week. Our operation is finishing up on the first pass of herbicide on the corn, just in time. We've been starting to see some weeds sprouting. Most of the corn is up, some soybeans (planted May 9) are still right below the surface. In shipping out old crop, there are delays in getting barges on the Mississippi River. There's first-cutting hay to be made this weekend and into next week, whether that's chopping or baling varies depending on the neighbor. Along with the hay, there are plans to harvest and bag cover crop as forage in preparation to plant soybeans. Thursday we had perfect conditions for digging post holes for Grandpa's new pasture fence.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy