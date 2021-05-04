This past week has been the week of planting. Farmers were going hard throughout our territory. I would say our area is 85% planted with a majority of the remaining to be wrapping up this week. Early planted corn from the week of April 19 is starting to emerge. Green bean planting started up in Carroll County over the weekend. Our weather has been favorably warm and dry. Over the weekend, we’ve had high winds which have been taking the moisture out of the ground even more and filling the road banks with corn husks. We are all hoping this coming week brings us some favorable rains.
May 3, 3021: Early planted corn starting to emerge