May 30, 2022: Ready to start post spraying

A week of on-and-off showers amounted to 1 to 1.5 inches of rain. I saw some pictures around Monmouth that had hail so thick it looked like it had snowed. Here, we were fortunate to avoid huge amounts of rain and severe storms. The corn has grown enough that most sprayers will start next week on some post spray. As we enter Memorial weekend I hope everyone has a safe and great time. Tragedies in this country seem bound to happen, but I have faith the farm community will remain level-headed when they occur. So many immediately grab a divisive platform instead of trying to look at a tragedy as a time to unite and heal, emerging from it better than we were before.
