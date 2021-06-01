We started off the last full week of May with temps in the 80s and scattered rain throughout the area. Then we ended the week with below normal temps and clouds. The heavier precipitation seems to keep going around us, but the crops are holding strong with the rainfall we have been receiving. Some area farmers are trying to put up hay in between rain showers and others have started sidedressing applications. On average a majority of our area’s corn is between the V3-V5 stages. We are starting to see an increase in weed pressure, where due to the lack of moisture early on the pre-emergence herbicides are breaking. Post emergence sprays will have to be on the earlier side to combat these situations.
May 31, 2021: Crops hold strong, but weeds coming