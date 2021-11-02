Greetings from the northwest corner of the state, where 4-inch depth bare-ground temperature was 40.2 degrees this morning. We had another cooler week that included more rain, around 0.75 of an inch. Forecast is calling for a much cooler week ahead — be prepared for frosty windows in the morning! There are a few bean fields left out that should hopefully go this week. Fall anhydrous applications are happening throughout the area, and I expect we will see quite a few more going this coming week. Dry fertilizer applications and fall tillage came to a standstill with the recent rains, but I expect they will be rolling hard this week as well.
Nov. 1, 2021: Ground temp at 40.2 degrees