Nov. 15, 2021: Cloudy days with a few snowflakes

  • Updated

The temperatures really cooled off over the last half of the week. We’ve had cloud-covered days with rain and a few snowflakes! Quite a few farmers are wrapped up with harvesting, while others should be wrapping up this coming week. Fall anhydrous and dry fertilizer applications were going strong at the beginning of the week but came to a standstill when the weather changed. I imagine we will see some more applications going by the end of this coming week.

CropWatch Weekly Update

