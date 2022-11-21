 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022: Feels more like January

It almost feels like I should be putting my Christmas decorations up as there’s about an inch of snow scattered throughout the fields and the temperatures are feeling more like January than late November. This time of year is important for making business decisions for the success of next year's crop. Take advantage of any good weather windows to get a project or two done, but also realize that as farmers we always expect more productivity than time or weather will allow.

