Nov. 22, 2021: Much to be thankful for

Harvest is ending for a few of us here in the Northwest. Tillage, dry fertilizer and anhydrous applications are going strong throughout the countryside. The temperatures are dropping and occasionally you can see a few white flakes flying through the sky. As of Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. the 4-inch bare soil temp was 35.5 degrees in Freeport. With 7.5 inches of rain for the growing season, we have many things to be thankful for with grain in the bins and favorable prices. I just want to take a moment to wish all of you a Happy Thanksgiving. May your hearts be full and your bellies stuffed.

