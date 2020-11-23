For every day that's been calm, we've had several days where doors have just about flown away in the wind. Fall tillage is wrapping up, something unheard of in the last two years. Lots of manure is being hauled on fields. We're starting to look at year-end business and make selections for next year's crops.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
