Nov. 28, 2022: A good year for crops

As I reflect on the past season, it was a good year for crops in my area. Spring brought immediate heat that pushed the corn and beans up quicker than normal. June was a little drier than we would like but July and August provided enough frequent rains to get good corn, soybean and hay yields. Winter has crept in the picture a little earlier than anticipated, and that has delayed finishing fall fertilizer application for some. As we look towards 2023, I’ll be watching soil moisture across the country as many areas remain in a deficit. Thank you for the opportunity to help provide insight into this year's crop season.