Another year in the books. Unprecedented levels of spring tillage were completed ahead of a relatively concise planting season. We had a cold May, with frost damage to first-cutting hay. Within the growing season, hay quality was overall excellent but severely lacking in tonnage. Early July wind damage was perhaps underestimated, in addition to complications from heat, soil compaction and dry weather. Corn and soybeans both suffered through a yield-robbing drought in August, which only broke with the derecho. The inland hurricane was unprecedented and unequal in the aftermath. A warm September and October has done wonders for cover crops of all kinds, provided that there was sufficient rainfall after sowing. Harvest started early, with relatively favorable moisture in both corn and soybeans throughout the season. Yields were certainly disappointing, off by 20-25% in corn and below average in soybeans. Corn stalks were a bit of a tangle, making for difficult days for the combine operator. Grain quality is markedly better than last year. Fall tillage and anhydrous is likely to be completed before Thanksgiving this year, a vast difference from last year's tale.
Nelson is in her "third crop year" on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
