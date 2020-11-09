I'm pleased to announce that we finished combining corn yesterday afternoon. Dad would be doing a jig if he didn't creak so much. I'd estimate that 95% of the corn in the neighborhood is done. Tillage is going, but the ground is extremely hard — we need a rain. Round bales are being made in excellent shape. Anhydrous is going in the neighborhood.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy