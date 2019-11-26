Well, 2019 has been one heck of a challenging year to say the least, starting out with a lot of field work to do and very little time to do it due to the extended winter. Finally, we got in the fields and then it started raining and pushed back over half of the planting until June. Then the rains shut off leaving our plants — with poor roots from planting in less than ideal conditions — with limited nutrient uptake. The delayed planting made for a late harvest with wet grain. To top it off, the rains are spaced out just enough this fall that very little field work is going to get done. However, we still got the crop in and took (or are taking) it out. We need to stay positive and hopeful that 2020 will come with less challenges and greater rewards.